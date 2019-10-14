Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Set at $53.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

UBER traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. 7,941,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,160,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,300,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

