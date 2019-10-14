TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $962,758.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 55,876,519,605 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

