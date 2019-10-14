Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 709,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,960. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a current ratio of 32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.