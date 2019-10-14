Turning Point Therapeutics’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 14th (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TPTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 14th. Turning Point Therapeutics had issued 9,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $166,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 14,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a current ratio of 32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $58.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. Also, CFO Yi Larson bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,999 shares of company stock worth $8,549,955.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

