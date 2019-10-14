TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.75 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 431,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,665. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $315,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

