TTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.79 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $13.79 million and $300,517.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 814,806,632 coins and its circulating supply is 357,781,476 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

