Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Set at $20.00 by Craig Hallum

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been given a $20.00 target price by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

TRUP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 136,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,983. The firm has a market cap of $738.25 million, a PE ratio of -725.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,473,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $581,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $5,702,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

