TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $19,185.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.01039253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030221 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

