TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on TA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 10,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,939. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

