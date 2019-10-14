TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.44. 27,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,730. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at $659,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $3,668,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,704 shares of company stock valued at $20,068,465 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,402,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,757,000 after acquiring an additional 286,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 132.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,767 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,064,000 after purchasing an additional 168,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 49.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 684,297 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

