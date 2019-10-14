TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $546.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE:TDG traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $518.70. 189,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total value of $8,080,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,933 shares of company stock valued at $157,914,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

