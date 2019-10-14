Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Shares Up 9.2%

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22, 175,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 701% from the average session volume of 21,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) EPS for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter.

About Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

