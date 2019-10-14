Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 30th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 359,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $562,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $660,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,492.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Toll Brothers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 1,604,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $19,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 794.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $16,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 289.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 371,040 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

