Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Terex to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 368,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.