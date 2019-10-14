Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Short Interest Update

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the August 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Telaria by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 293,627 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telaria by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 167,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telaria by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,419 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRA. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE TLRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Telaria has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.28 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

