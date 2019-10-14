TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.30. 112,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,997. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 72.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,728 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TechnipFMC by 92.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,007 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 77.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,828,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 152.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,518,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 821,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

