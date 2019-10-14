TD Securities Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$20.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.0832318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

