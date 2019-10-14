Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.26.

TRHC stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $52,310.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $4,534,610. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

