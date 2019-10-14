T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Set at $112.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) has been assigned a $112.00 price objective by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 773,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after buying an additional 1,103,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 224,845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 724.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 253,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 223,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $18,365,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

