Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 30th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.58% of Synthetic Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.39. 186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,715. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.96.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.