Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Get Synthesis Energy Systems alerts:

Synthesis Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.24.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc is a clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The Company owns gasification technology, which it utilizes to provide technology licenses and equipment to customers in the energy and chemical industries. The Company operates through segments, including SES China, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.