Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 284,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,961 shares of company stock worth $435,718. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

