Swing Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $68,530.00 and $60.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,381,720 coins.

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

