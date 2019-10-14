Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 4,719,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,697,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superconductor Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

