SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of SNDE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 4,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

