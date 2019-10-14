Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STRM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

