Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STRM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

