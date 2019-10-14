STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the August 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSKN shares. ValuEngine upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Creative Planning boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSKN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 38,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,237. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

