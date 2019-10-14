Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $5,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,952.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,629,570 over the last 90 days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. 70,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 3.33.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

