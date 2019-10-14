STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50.

About STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for STEUBEN TR CO H/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEUBEN TR CO H/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.