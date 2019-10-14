Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Down 1.2%

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.75 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.75 ($1.38), 17,186 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.