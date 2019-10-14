Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.42. 167,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.13. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$37.40 and a 12 month high of C$48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$661.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

