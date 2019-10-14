Status (SNT) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Status has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $45.14 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OTCBTC, Livecoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00219906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01037202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Neraex, Ethfinex, DEx.top, ChaoEX, ABCC, HitBTC, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, IDAX, DragonEX, IDCM, OOOBTC, Koinex, Binance, Liqui, Cobinhood, Poloniex, IDEX, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Kucoin, BigONE, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Tidex, Bithumb, Ovis, TOPBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

