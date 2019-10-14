State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Raymond James

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. 65,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in State Street by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in State Street by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in State Street by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.