State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,446 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GTY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $32.46. 2,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

