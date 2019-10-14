State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Seaport Global Securities cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.51. 8,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $91.69.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

