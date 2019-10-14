State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 146.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 265,038 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 372,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,306 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,268 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 149,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,919 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $109.91. 50,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.22. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

