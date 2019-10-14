State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,043 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Medifast worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter worth $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of MED traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,048. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $95.10 and a 52 week high of $219.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

