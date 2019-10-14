State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 22,260 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 258.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,977 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $855,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. 196,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.