Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

