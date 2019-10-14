Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price (down previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

Shares of LON:STAN traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 653.60 ($8.54). 2,732,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 651.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 668.88.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

