SportyCo (SPF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $230.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Kucoin. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $38,478.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Coinbe, Kucoin, Livecoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

