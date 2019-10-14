Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus set a $156.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,584,000 after buying an additional 796,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 910.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after buying an additional 580,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after buying an additional 370,125 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,018,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after buying an additional 246,187 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.24. 261,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

