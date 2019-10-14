Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

SPPI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 443,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $841.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.56. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,950,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 196,320 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,795,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

