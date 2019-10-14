Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SPAR has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

SPAR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 173,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $485,000. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 346,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 788.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 282,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 29.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

