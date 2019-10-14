SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $85,036.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, EXX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.