Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 46.0% in September

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the August 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,071. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

