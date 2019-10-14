Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Buys $60,439.50 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Steven T. Romick bought 1,665 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,439.50.

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,680. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Source Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

