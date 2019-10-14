Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $7.38. Sound Energy shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,415,776 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

