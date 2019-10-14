Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.57. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 33,895 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.37% and a negative return on equity of 136.52%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,351,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

