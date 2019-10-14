Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $586.80

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 586.80 ($7.67) and last traded at GBX 581.60 ($7.60), with a volume of 5304639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.50 ($5.56).

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target (up from GBX 450 ($5.88)) on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital cut Sophos Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.57 ($5.73).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 386.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

